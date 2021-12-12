Fears of a mother after a terrorist attempted to ‘take her baby away from her.’

After a long labor, a first-time mother was “frightened beyond her wildest thoughts” as a terrorist attempted to unleash murder and destruction just yards from where she was feeding her infant.

Helen Edwards-Hughes, 34, has relived her dread and expressed her appreciation to the nurses at Liverpool Women’s Hospital, whose “extraordinary” efforts allowed her and her baby child Penelope get through an awful 12 days.

On November 9, the Aigburth civil worker was admitted to the Crown Street maternity hospital, five days before Emad Al-Swealmeen, 32, arrived outside the front door.

The bombing in Liverpool and the subsequent terror investigation

The home-made explosive Al-Swealmeen was carrying triggered prematurely, probably because it was jolted as the vehicle came to a stop, according to counter-terrorism authorities.

While Al-Swealmeen was the sole person killed, the dread and anguish created by his final, awful act could be felt throughout the Women’s.

Helen’s husband, 33-year-old James Hughes, had taken her to the hospital when she complained of discomfort and bleeding, and physicians opted to perform a Caesarean section in the early hours of November 10.

Penelope’s heart rate was up and her temperature was up, both indicators of infection, so she was taken away to begin treatment after a few minutes with her mother and father, according to Helen.

Things became even more terrifying when a specialist informed Helen that Penelope was being treated for possible meningitis.

“I was afraid beyond my wildest imaginations, quite honestly,” Helen told The Washington Newsday. It was difficult; due to covid, partner visits were severely limited.

“I was alone in the hospital when the incident occurred.”

“I was at the front of the hospital, but I was on the bed and couldn’t see the front entrance since I was recovering from a caesarean section.”

“I believe I was nursing Penelope when the bang went off.” I just thought, “Oh, that’s a loud boom,” but it was close to town, and I didn’t think much about it.

“But then things began to circulate; someone’s partner had done so.”

