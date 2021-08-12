Fearful retirees are stopped on a highway with no hard shoulder.

After breaking down on a “dangerous” section of the M6, two “terrified” retirees were left stranded for 12 hours.

The engine of Michael Atherton and his wife Rosemary’s Mitsubishi Shogun “cut out” while travelling through roadworks on the M6 southbound near St Helens.

The automobile was frequently “stopping and starting” every few seconds due to severe traffic on their trip home to Haslingden on Friday, August 6, according to LancsLive.

The pair said they were forced to halt in the inside lane because the hard shoulder was being used by vehicles.

“As the traffic gained up pace again, we drove away, but the engine died,” Michael, 70, recalled.

“We climbed over the barrier by freewheeling into the slow lane, putting our hazards on, then freewheeling into the slow lane. The roadworkers provided us with a couple of cones to warn traffic of the closed lane.”

At roughly 3.30 p.m., the couple said they called their breakdown company, RAC, and waited patiently to be rescued.

When there is no hard shoulder due to roadworks, Highways England offers a “free recovery service,” with traffic being constantly monitored by cameras.

A Highways England traffic officer arrived in convoy with a flatbed truck 15 minutes after the Athertons broke down, and they were transported back to Charnock Richard services near Chorley to wait for the RAC.

While being driven to the services, the 70-year-old retired carpenter contacted RAC and was assured they will be there “in two hours.”

He contacted the RAC again after two hours had gone, but on each of the three instances, he claims his call was cut off.

“We were still waiting at 9.30pm, so when I noticed a RAC patrol aiding another motorist, I went to beg for his assistance, but even he couldn’t get through,” Michael explained.

“We were called several times by a lady from iRescue24.com, the business the RAC had charged with collecting our car, who seemed genuinely concerned about our situation, and we received a call about 2 a.m. to say they had located someone to retrieve us in around half an hour.

“Sure enough, the flatbed arrived, just as promised.”

