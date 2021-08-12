Faye’s behavior on Love Island has resulted in 25,000 complaints to Ofcom.

After Friday night’s episode of Love Island, nearly 25,000 viewers complained to Ofcom.

During the Mad Movies challenge, Faye Winter had an explosive rage at partner Teddy Soares after seeing a footage of him from Casa Amor.

As the duo spent time getting to know each other in the second villa, Teddy said he was sexually drawn to Clarisse Juliette.

Priya’s sleeping position has left Love Island viewers perplexed.

When Matthew MacNabb and Dale Mehmet tried to calm her down, Faye went on a cussing rampage at Teddy and shouted at them.

After seeing the film, Faye realized she had mistakenly assumed Teddy was “a fing saint” in Casa Amor, and that he was “a fing liar.”

A total of 24,763 complaints were submitted by Ofcom in response to the episode, which is a new high for the reality show.

“We’ve received over 25,000 complaints about last week’s Love Island, which is keeping with a trend of increased complaints about high-profile TV shows,” an Ofcom spokeswoman tweeted.

“We are carefully examining these concerns, but we have not yet decided whether or not to conduct an investigation.”

Faye’s response was harshly panned by fans.

“Love Island has felt depleting following the Faye and Teddy argument,” one Twitter user said. It was incredibly poisonous to watch, and the notion that things are meant to “return to normal” feels off. #LoveIsland”

“Toxic as hell though they’re going to end up in the same same place next disagreement #loveisland,” another person said.

“I like Faye, but her tempter is crazy, and all that arguing with Teddy is such an overreaction,” one admirer observed. She isn’t looking for love on #LoveIsland.”

Earlier this season, Love Island attracted over 5,000 complaints after fans alleged that a postcard from Casa Amor led the girls to believe the boys were being disloyal.