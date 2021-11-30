Fauci is compared to a Nazi by a Fox News host.

On Monday night’s “Fox News Primetime,” host Lara Logan of “Fox Nation” compared Dr. Anthony Fauci to Josef Mengele, “the Angel of Death,” the latest in a long series of anti-vaccine remarks from the network.

During World War II, Mengele was a German SS officer and surgeon who conducted experiments on Jews, Roma, LGBTQIA+ persons, and other Nazi prisoners of war at Auschwitz, a notorious concentration camp.

“This is what people say to me,” Logan stated on the second night of Hanukkah (Chanukah), “that he doesn’t represent science to them; he represents Josef Mengele… the Nazi doctor who did experimentation on Jews during WWII and in concentration camps.”

Right-wing critics have slammed Dr. Fauci for what they see as Draconian tactics designed to stop COVID-19 from spreading. Many people have drawn parallels between Fauci’s policy and Nazi Germany in their statements.

Candace Owens, a right-wing activist, is quoted as proposing that the United States should liberate Australia because of the country’s brutal response to the virus. Owens also warned that Australia’s pandemic policies might lead to a government similar to that of some of the world’s most notorious wicked dictatorships, such as Adolf Hitler’s regime during WWII.

On the far right, however, analogies between the Holocaust and current pandemic-fighting methods are prevalent, with many comparing not getting vaccinated to being treated like Jews were during the Holocaust. Some have even gone so far as to wear the Star of David, a sacred Jewish emblem that was utilized by Nazis to distinguish and identify Jews during WWII.

Protests have erupted in countries all over the world in recent months, and since the outbreak began, against what the global right-wing sees as a restriction on civil liberties.

“People all over the world are saying this because of Covid’s response, what it has done to governments everywhere, what it has done to civil liberties, suicide rates, poverty, and it has devastated economies,” Logan explained.

“The extent of pain caused by this disease is now being seen in the cold light of day, i.e., the reality, and people recognize that what is being done has no justification,” Lara Logan said.

Senators Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Rand Paul (R-Kentucky), who have spent months attacking Dr. Fauci, have lately attacked him.