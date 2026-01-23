Fashion’s Bold New Accessory: Mouth Jewelry Takes Over

The latest fashion craze is not about bags or shoes but something you might not expect: mouth jewelry. From the runways to the streets, designers and celebrities are embracing this new frontier in self-expression, turning teeth into an unlikely canvas for creative adornment.

Grillz, Gems, and Gold Tooth Caps

Mouth accessories are making a significant comeback, catching the attention of fashion watchers worldwide. Recently, Jacob Elordi was spotted sporting gold tooth caps at the London Film Festival while promoting his film Frankenstein. These Maison Raksha caps, designed specifically for the actor, will also make an appearance in the upcoming movie Wuthering Heights.

But Elordi isn’t alone in embracing mouth jewelry. At London Fashion Week, Heidi Klum turned heads when she appeared wearing gunmetal grey grillz paired with a sheer lace dress at the Vetements show. Meanwhile, at Maison Margiela’s spring/summer 2025 shows, models strutted down the runway in mouth accessories that exposed their teeth, creating what designer Glenn Martens described as a “uniformity of expression.” The trend, which has been met with mixed reactions, taps into the current appetite for provocative, bold fashion statements.

The mouth, often seen as a vessel for speech, is being redefined as a focal point for self-expression in fashion. The trend extends beyond tooth caps, with grillz and tooth gems becoming particularly popular among Gen Z celebrities. Artists like Lola Young and Beyoncé have been spotted wearing intricate mouthpieces, with Beyoncé even sporting a custom gold and diamond grill at an Oscars afterparty. As a result, mouth jewelry is becoming a common sight both on the red carpet and in everyday fashion.

For many, this surge in interest can be traced back to the cultural significance of grillz in hip-hop and R