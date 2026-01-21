Fashion World Mourns the Loss of Icon Valentino Garavani at 93

ROME — Valentino Garavani, the legendary Italian couturier whose name became synonymous with elegance and sophistication, passed away in Rome on January 19, 2026, at the age of 93. His death marks the end of an era in fashion, as one of the last great designers of couture’s golden age departs.

The Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti Foundation announced his passing, and tributes poured in from across Europe, honoring his immense influence on fashion. Garavani’s legacy includes not only the iconic “Valentino red,” a hue that has come to define modern glamour, but also a brand that epitomized high-end craftsmanship and understated luxury.

A Cultural Icon and Fashion Visionary

Born on May 11, 1932, in Voghera, Lombardy, Valentino’s early fascination with beauty as performance led him to the world of fashion. His formal education in Paris solidified his impeccable technique, mastering the art of the atelier, which would become the cornerstone of his designs.

Valentino’s breakthrough came in the early 1960s when his presentations in Florence cemented his place as an international designer. His style combined Italian sensuality with the precision of Parisian haute couture, attracting a clientele of royals, actresses, and first ladies.

His renowned clientele included Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Elizabeth Taylor, and other cultural icons. Kennedy’s support was pivotal in solidifying Valentino’s presence in America, helping to transform Roman couture into a globally desirable brand. For these women, Valentino’s pieces were designed to flatter with grace, making a statement without excess.

Another hallmark of his work was the now-legendary “Valentino red,” a striking shade that became a symbol of elegance and power. The color has since become an indelible part of his brand’s identity, recognized worldwide as a mark of timeless sophistication.

The Power Behind the Brand

While Valentino’s artistry defined the brand, his business partner, Giancarlo Giammetti, played a crucial role in shaping the company’s success. Together, they turned Valentino from a couture house into a global luxury empire, expanding into ready-to-wear, accessories, and fragrances. Giammetti’s strategic vision and steady hand ensured that Valentino’s creativity never compromised the business’s growth.

Valentino retired from the runway in 2008, but his influence has remained strong in the fashion world. His legacy is seen in the continued reverence for couture craftsmanship and the enduring popularity of clean, elegant silhouettes on the red carpet.

Beyond fashion, Valentino and Giammetti became deeply involved in philanthropic endeavors, establishing a foundation in 2016 that supported cultural and humanitarian causes. Their belief that beauty should give back to society further solidified their lasting impact on both the fashion industry and the world at large.

The passing of Valentino Garavani not only marks the loss of a designer but signals the end of an era when elegance was defined by hand-crafted perfection and timeless artistry. His creations continue to inspire, reminding the fashion world that beauty is not just a trend, but a disciplined craft.