Fashion Icon Valentino Garavani Passes Away at 93

Valentino Garavani, the revered Italian fashion designer who transformed the global fashion landscape, has passed away at the age of 93. The announcement was made on January 19, 2026, through a statement on his official Instagram page, which confirmed that the designer died peacefully at his home in Rome, surrounded by loved ones. The news marks the end of an era in the fashion world, with tributes flooding in from across the globe in honor of his indelible legacy.

A Legacy of Elegance and Red Gowns

Born on May 11, 1932, in Voghera, Italy, Valentino Clemente Ludovico Garavani was destined to become a name synonymous with elegance. His journey into fashion began in his youth when he moved to Paris to study at the prestigious École de la Chambre Syndicale de la Couture Parisienne. Valentino’s early career was shaped by experiences at fashion houses like Jean Dessès and Guy Laroche. However, it was his first collection in 1959, held in his Rome salons on Via Condotti, that marked the beginning of his legendary career.

Valentino’s rise to fame was accelerated in 1968 when Jacqueline Kennedy chose one of his designs for her wedding to Aristotle Onassis, a moment that catapulted him to international stardom. His signature style, best known for the iconic “Valentino red” and the feminine elegance of his gowns, attracted the attention of global icons such as Elizabeth Taylor, Sophia Loren, and Julia Roberts, who famously wore a Valentino dress when accepting her Oscar in 2001.

Garavani’s enduring design philosophy emphasized timeless beauty. “When a couturier has found his style direction, he should follow it and not try to change,” Valentino once remarked, underscoring his commitment to creating pieces that would transcend fleeting trends and stand the test of time. His gowns were not just garments but statements of refined artistry, beloved by women across the world.

Philanthropy and Lasting Influence

Beyond fashion, Valentino’s influence extended into philanthropy. In 1990, he co-founded the L.I.F.E. charity with Elizabeth Taylor, supporting children affected by AIDS. His later years were marked by the creation of the Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti Foundation, which transformed a historic Roman palazzo into a cultural hub. The foundation’s most recent exhibition, “Venus. Valentino Garavani through the eyes of Joana Vasconcelos,” opened just days before his death.

Throughout his 45-year career, Valentino remained closely partnered with Giancarlo Giammetti, his business and life partner. The duo’s collaboration was the backbone of the Valentino brand, with Giammetti managing business affairs while Valentino dedicated himself to creative pursuits. The partnership lasted more than six decades, becoming a model of both professional and personal devotion. Their bond was immortalized in the 2003 film “The Devil Wears Prada” and the 2008 documentary “Valentino: The Last Emperor.”

Valentino’s contributions to fashion were recognized with numerous awards, including Italy’s Cavaliere di Gran Croce in 1986 and the Gold Keys to the city of Beverly Hills in 1988. He was also inducted into the American Academy of Achievement Hall of Fame in 2017, marking his global recognition as a fashion pioneer. His legacy continues through the creative leadership of designers like Maria Grazia Chiuri, Pierpaolo Piccioli, and Alessandro Michele, who have upheld his vision after Valentino’s retirement in 2007.

As the fashion world bids farewell to Valentino Garavani, his influence is cemented in every timeless silhouette, every striking red gown, and in the women who continue to find confidence and beauty in his designs. His funeral arrangements are set for Friday at the Basilica Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri in Rome, following a public viewing at the PM23 palazzo. The world will pause to remember the designer who once said, “Beautiful things are important and make life important.”