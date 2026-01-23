Fashion Hits the Spotlight in ‘The Traitors’ Season

The contestants of ‘The Traitors’ are outshining the game itself this season, as fashion has become as central to the narrative as the show’s trademark suspense and deception. The latest buzz comes from Stephen, a member of the notorious Traitors group, whose eye-catching outfit turned heads during the recent episode. His slinky, flamboyant jumpsuit was enough to steal the spotlight, with viewers immediately taking to social media to discuss his bold choice. One Reddit user summed it up, saying they were “obsessed with both Stephen’s and Matty’s outfits.” Another commenter dubbed Stephen’s appearance as “smashing.”

Stephen’s sartorial game has been strong from the start of the season, with his wardrobe choices drawing consistent attention. Early episodes featured him in perfectly tailored Hawaiian shirts, high-waisted trousers, and cropped jackets, while his more recent appearance in a sleek wool jumper tucked into jeans has kept fans talking. His style has positioned him as one of the standout fashion figures this season.

Contestants’ Fashion Steals the Show

But Stephen isn’t the only one bringing their A-game. Fellow contestants are also making headlines for their sharp fashion sense. Jade, a PhD student, recently sported a custom chunky knit jumper by Northern Irish designer Hope Macaulay, which matched her eyeshadow for an extra fashion punch. Matty, meanwhile, has been sporting an eclectic mix of vests, while Jessie has been showcasing loud, nostalgic ’90s and ’00s fashion, including tattoo choker necklaces and brightly patterned outfits. Maz, in contrast, has kept things more understated with his selection of button-down shirts.

These contestants aren’t just impressing with their taste; they are also adding layers of strategy to their wardrobe choices. Stylist Lisa Talbot explained, “In a game built on perception, trust and misdirection, clothing becomes another strategic tool.” She noted that some contestants opt to blend in with their attire, while others stand out to manipulate how they’re perceived by their fellow competitors. Stephen’s meticulously chosen outfits, according to Talbot, suggest someone who values composure and control, both in fashion and gameplay.

While their game strategies are at play, the contestants are also making high-end fashion statements. Stephen’s jumpsuit, for example, hails from Palomo Spain’s 2022 Tiburón spring collection—a version of which was worn by Harry Styles at the Capital FM Summertime Ball that year. The jumpsuit retails for around £850, making it a noteworthy fashion investment. Jade’s Hope Macaulay cardigan, another standout, usually retails for approximately £370, further highlighting the contestants’ expensive taste.

The show’s fashion has even caught the eye of its host, Claudia Winkleman, who is renowned for her sharp style. Her outfits—such as a Givenchy boots-and-black-cape ensemble—set the bar for the contestants’ own looks. This season, however, it’s the contestants who are making waves with their fashion-forward choices.

Despite the increasing focus on style, the core of ‘The Traitors’ remains its tense, psychological gameplay. The wardrobe choices are not just about aesthetics—they are part of a broader strategy to influence perception and gain an advantage. Whether through control or creativity, each contestant is using their fashion as a tool to shape their role in the game.