Farrah Abraham Threatens Legal Action Against Harvard Because of Alleged “Educational Abuse”

Farrah Abraham threatened to sue Harvard University, alleging she had been treated unfairly and had been subjected to “educational torture.”

During an interview with TMZ, the former “Teen Mom” actress said that she had a “Chrissy Teigen issue” while attending an online course as part of a creative writing Master’s program with professor Patricia Bellanca and was thrown out by her teacher without explanation.

She claimed that “basically an elder instructor in a position of authority with a male dean shut me out of a class and also spoke lies about my work,” before alleging that neither her professor nor the dean have responded her calls or emails.

Abraham said that her professor urged her to submit a “class activity” without proofreading it, then used the assignment to persuade her to abandon the class.

“I intend to file a lawsuit against Harvard. While donning a Harvard sweater, she informed a TMZ camerawoman, “I properly gave them time.” “Because no one was responding, I was forced to write a review on Niche, Yelp, and Google Maps.”

Abraham addressed her issues towards Bellanca and Dean Robert Neugeboren in a Yelp review that was spotted by admirers.

The purported occurrence was never confirmed by Harvard. Due to federal student privacy rules, a university representative informed TMZ that it does not comment on individual student academic problems.

Meanwhile, despite paying a “premium rate” to attend, Abraham said that there were high school pupils attending the same online course as her.

According to Page Six, the TV star, who is of Syrian, Italian, and Danish origin, also claimed that younger women and adolescent moms were discriminated against, and that she was the course’s “most person of color.”

Abraham also said that Harvard’s method was “totally wrong” and “abusive,” and that the university’s “archaic” academic standards needed to be updated.

“Harvard University is a farce. It’s a ruse. She told the outlet, “That’s my Harvard review.”

Abraham went on to say that while she was relieved to be able to put the past behind her, she was still outraged over her alleged treatment.

“I’m glad I got my formal transcripts and can move on with my life, but wow, it was a horrible, horrible environment in which to go to school. She told TMZ, “I don’t deserve it, and I treat myself better than that.”

