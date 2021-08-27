Farrah Abraham is being chastised for allowing her 12-year-old daughter to wear a crop top and dye her hair.

On Wednesday, the former “Teen Mom” actress posted a TikTok video showing her 12-year-old daughter, Sophia, dressed in a black crop top and dark ripped jeans, her hair painted red.

The hairstylist behind Sophia’s new look, Aitous Nick Rasouli, also posted a video of Sophia getting her hair coloured on Instagram.

While Sophia commented on Rasouli’s post that he was her “fav” for coloring her hair, the “16 and Pregnant” alum’s fans were not impressed and questioned her parenting skills.

“I can’t help but believe Farrah is encouraging her to look and act much older than she is. One Reddit member wrote, “She’s 12 years old.”

“Well, I was the same when I was 12, but my dad would never allow me leave the home without displaying skin lol,” another remarked.

“How come she’s dressed like that at the age of 12?”

One TikTok user noted, “I don’t see a problem with the hair, but the clothing are a little much.”

“It’s not even about the hair for me. She’s about 12 years old. Another person said, “Why is she dressed like that?”

Others, on the other hand, backed Abraham, claiming that Sophia’s hair and clothes were flawless.

A admirer said, “I think Farrah is a terrific mother and Sophia will be a strong independent woman.”

“She looks fantastic; I can’t believe how much she resembles her father. I’ve been watching you guys since the beginning, and despite what everyone thinks, Farrah, you’re doing a fantastic job!” the user expressed himself.

“She’s stunning and appears to be 12!” “Stop with the haters,” someone else said.

One Reddit user begged everyone to stop passing judgment on Sophia, claiming that the adolescent had her own personal style.

“Hasn’t anyone yet realized that people are free to dress as they want? They commented, “It’s no one’s obligation to criticize how anyone else feels comfortable going about their day, good or bad.” “I just feel like we’ve reached a point where judging someone, especially a preteen, is really harmful and just plain old-fashioned. Furthermore, going to the trouble of typing and posting your nasty comment is just…wow…so unnecessary.”

In February 2009, Abraham gave birth to Sophia, less than two months after her late high school lover and the girl’s father, Derek Underwood, died in a vehicle accident.

Abraham was also chastised by netizens last year for her dress in a TikTok video. Brief News from Washington Newsday.