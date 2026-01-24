Faraaz Noor Leads The Charge In Dramatic ‘Traitors’ Finale

As the final moments of BBC’s “The Traitors” 2026 season unfold, Faraaz Noor, the 22-year-old internal auditor from Middlesbrough, has become the centerpiece of the competition. The quiet yet strategic contestant has captured the hearts of viewers, positioning himself as one of the final six standing, with a chance to claim the £120,000 prize.

The Race For The £120,000 Prize

In a tense finale, all eyes are on Ardross Castle as the show inches towards its dramatic conclusion. Only six contestants remain in the running for the £120,000 prize, built up over weeks of grueling challenges and psychological gameplay. The remaining players are Faraaz Noor, alongside Faithfuls James Baker, Jade Scott, Jack Butler, and the Traitors, Rachel Duffy and Stephen Libby. Sixteen contestants have already been eliminated, either voted off or “murdered” in the dead of night by the Traitors themselves.

Throughout the competition, Faraaz’s tactical acumen and grounded demeanor have made him a fan favorite. Despite starting as a Faithful, he privately admitted his desire to play as a Traitor, eager to control the game’s narrative. But even as a Faithful, he proved his strategic prowess, flying under the radar for most of the competition. It wasn’t until the final rounds that his instincts and ability to read the game began to shine through. His key moment came during a confrontation with fellow contestant Rachel Duffy, when he raised suspicions about her role as a Traitor. Faraaz’s hunches proved correct as the game continued to unfold.

Faraaz’s approach to the game has been marked by subtlety and trust-building. According to The Mirror, his experience as an internal auditor in his day job has been invaluable to his gameplay. Faraaz’s ability to evaluate risks and spot red flags has translated seamlessly into the high-stakes world of “The Traitors,” where deception and manipulation run rampant.

Off-screen, Faraaz has demonstrated his personal side, revealing his devotion to family and his passion for cricket. As a player for Marske Cricket Club, he has kept in touch with his roots, sharing updates and receiving the club’s support throughout the competition. His desire to use any potential winnings to fund a religious pilgrimage for his family has endeared him to viewers, cementing his status as the “ultimate Faithful.” His Instagram following of over 25,000 reflects his growing popularity, with followers glimpsing his life outside the show, from cricket matches to holidays in Saudi Arabia, Ibiza, and Portugal.

Now, as the live finale airs on BBC One and iPlayer, Faraaz stands at the center of the drama. Will the Traitors maintain their grip on the game, or will the Faithful, led by Faraaz, turn the tables? The stakes couldn’t be higher as the £120,000 prize is up for grabs, but for Faraaz, the money represents more than just personal gain—it’s an opportunity to provide for his family and give back in meaningful ways.

Regardless of the outcome, Faraaz’s journey from a quiet, calculated observer to a key player has been one of the most compelling arcs of the season. As the finale unfolds, it’s clear that Faraaz’s story is one of strategy, patience, and family loyalty—values that have resonated deeply with fans.