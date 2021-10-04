Fans Wonder Where Alana Is, as Lauryn Shannon Welcomes October With Adorable Family Photos.

To commemorate the start of the month of October, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon shared some cute family photos on social media.

The 21-year-old “Mama June: From Not to Hot” star shared three photos of her family on Instagram on Saturday, including her and her 25-year-old husband Josh Efird, their 3-year-old daughter Ella Grace, and 2-month-old son Bentley Jameson.

In the comment, she included Halloween-themed emojis and wrote, “Happy October.”

Pumpkin may be seen smiling while carrying her baby boy in the images. Josh was holding their daughter so that they could all be photographed together. For the shoot, the entire family wore the same Buc-T-shirt, ee’s which was inspired by Halloween.

When they saw Pumpkin’s recent family update, many admirers couldn’t help but smile.

One reader said, “You guys are so freaking cute.”

Another person said, “Adorable… what a lovely family.”

“Wonderful family! A different user remarked, “Bentley and Ella are very precious.”

One fan also inquired as to why Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson was left out of the family photos. Pumpkin, the 16-year-elder old’s sister, was named as her legal guardian after their mother, June Shannon, passed away in 2019.

While Pumpkin did not react to the question, some fans speculated that Alana was the one who took the photos, given that both Pumpkin and Josh were expecting a child.

Pumpkin tweeted a touching tribute to her daughter Ella Grace and sister Alana on Sept. 25 for National Daughters Day, and the family photos arrived a week later. Mama June’s second daughter posted a series of images of the two girls during the moment and captioned them with a heartfelt message.

“To the two who drive me insane [face with tears of pleasure emoji and red heart emoji], Happy National Daughters Day.” Pumpkin wrote, “You made me a mommy, and I’ll be forever grateful I was able to give you life.”

“Alana, you’re my sister,” she said, “but after taking care of you and essentially having to be mom and sister, this day counts for you [as well].”

When “Mama June: From Not to Hot” comes to We TV for Season 6, fans will get to witness more of the family. Despite the fact that the network has yet to formally confirm the renewal, Mama June has verified on social media that filming for the second part of their reality series has begun.