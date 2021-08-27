Fans wish TV Chef James Martin a speedy recovery as he visits A&E.

James Martin, the TV chef, has provided an update on his health, revealing that he was brought to A&E this week.

According to Birmingham Live, the Saturday Kitchen star claimed that he needed stitches and had to go to the hospital.

The 49-year-old took to Twitter yesterday morning to thank the medical personnel who looked after him after the tragedy.

“Thanks to the A&E guys for stitching me up…,” he said.

Stars that are literally bleeding… “Thank you very much.”

James did not say how the event occurred, but the news triggered worried remarks from the chef’s 707k followers, who wished him well and wished him a speedy recovery.

“It’s funny how most people assume you’ve sliced your finger,” one person said. Get healthy soon, whatever it is you’ve been sewn up for.”

“Oh no!” exclaimed another. That’s not a good sign! “I wish you a quick recovery.”

“Hope you are feeling ok tonight James – maybe a few G and Ts will help the mending process,” said a third.

“Don’t know what you’ve done, but I hope you’re okay,” said a fourth. Needless to say, it was nasty enough to have sutures. Take care, and I hope you feel better soon.”

“Oh James…,” remarked a fifth.

What exactly did you do? I’m sorry to hear you had to go to A&E. xx” I hope you’re doing well and wish you a speedy recovery.

Paul Young, who has been on James Martin’s shows on a regular basis, thought that the incident occurred while the chef was in the kitchen.

“Hazard of the job, James?” exclaimed the 1980s musician.