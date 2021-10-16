Fans suggest Addison Rae join OnlyFans after she was temporarily banned from TikTok.

After discovering that her account had seemingly been suspended, TikTok starlet Addison Rae responded with the right response.

The 21-year-old social media star, who is one of TikTok’s most popular users, told fans Thursday night that the short-form video site had notified her that she would no longer be able to use her account.

The “He’s All That” performer received a notification from TikTok that read, “Your account was permanently banned due to continuous violations of our Community Guidelines,” according to a screenshot she shared on Twitter.

“Well, time to get a job,” Rae remarked, apparently unconcerned by the prohibition.

Rae’s account, on the other hand, is now “up and functioning as normal,” according to a TikTok representative who spoke to Page Six on Friday.

“Her account was temporarily offline last night but was restored within an hour,” the representative noted.

Rae is the third-most-followed person on TikTok, behind Charli D’Amelio (126.1 million followers) and Khaby Lame (85 million followers) (116.1 million followers).

Some of Rae’s fans and followers stated they could relate to being banned from TikTok before her account was restored.

On her tweet, YouTuber GeorgeNotFound wrote, “Welcome to the club,” while another user wrote, “My account was also banned.”

OnlyFans’ official Twitter account reacted on the post with an eyes emoji, prompting some admirers to push Rae to sign up for the subscription-based network.

Meanwhile, some have accused TikTok of treating Rae unfairly by restoring her account so quickly after she was accused of violating their community norms.

“@tiktok [email protected] It’s hilarious how you instantly restored Addison Rae’s account after permanently banning it, but you won’t return my main cosplay account. That makes a lot of sense to me “one guy said on Twitter.

While neither TikTok nor Rae provided any information about why her account was temporarily suspended, several Twitter users speculated that it was because she posted a video in which she panned the camera toward her clothed derriere.

Violent extremism, hate speech, illegal actions, violent content, harassment, adult nudity, and sexual behaviors are all considered violations of TikTok’s Community Guidelines. They also don’t allow stuff that contains false or harmful information. An account, on the other hand, is only banned if it commits “serious or recurrent infractions.” The majority of Rae’s posts are dances, sponsored content, and her daily activities.