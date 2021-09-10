Fans speculate that Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers may soon become parents.

After posting a shot of baby feet on Instagram, Shailene Woodley fueled pregnancy rumors. The actress from “Big Little Lies” posted the black-and-white snapshot to her Instagram Story without a caption, leading admirers to believe she was hinting at something.

Fans began to construct various ideas about the motive behind the enigmatic snapshot as it circulated like wildfire on social media. On Twitter, one admirer inquired, “Is Shailene Woodley pregnant?” Another reader remarked, “The question is why would Shailene tweet a picture of baby feet without any context whatsoever.”

While some fans assumed that she was expecting her first child with NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, others pointed out that she could have already given birth. “Does she have a child?” Is it a haphazardly born child? Who is this mysterious figure? Is it possible that Shailene Woodley had a kid and no one knew about it? Another fan remarked, “I need some information here.”

“Shailene Woodley just tweeted a photo of baby feet, and I’m just waiting for word that Aaron Rodgers is expecting a baby boy who will grow up to be our franchise quarterback,” one fan said.

Rodgers and Woodley have yet to respond to the rumors. Rodgers recently stated in an interview that when he returns to the NFL in 2021 with the Green Bay Packers in Wisconsin, he and her fiancée will spend some time apart, while Woodley will begin working on new projects.

He told Haute Living, “It’s a hectic work time for her, so my decision definitely came at a good time for both of us to be able to focus on our job.” “I believe it will be beneficial.” Her office was closed for a full year during the coronavirus outbreak, and she has a number of initiatives lined up. He continued, “She appreciates working and her own routine, which I clearly enjoy as well.”

Woodley revealed her engagement to Rodgers back in February. She revealed in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter that they had been engaged for “months and months” before announcing their engagement. “We wanted to do it when we announced we were engaged because we didn’t want someone else to do it before us,” she told the outlet.