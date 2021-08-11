Fans say it’s a “Fairytale Ending” that David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston are dating.

Following their appearance on “Friends: The Reunion,” David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston are said to be spending a lot of time together.

Both stars admitted to having a crush on each other while filming the hit sitcom, but they never really dated at the reunion. On May 27, a special episode aired.

According to CloserOnline, the “Friends” cast members are now reunited and enjoying quality time together.

Fans of the sitcom, who have seen both actors play lovebirds on-screen, were ecstatic and flocked to Twitter on Tuesday to express their excitement.

“Hearing whispers that Jennifer Anniston and David Schwimmer are dating and it’s the fairytale ending we’ve all been waiting for,” one user wrote. I sincerely hope this is correct!!!”

Another Twitter user mentioned that the internet is attempting to figure out if the two former “Friends” stars are dating.

“Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: look at us,” one commenter said, comparing Aniston and Schwimmer to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. “Hold our beers, Jennifer Anniston and David Schwimmer.”

“If David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston are truly dating, I believe this is the only opportunity we have as a planet for world peace,” another fan remarked.

“It became evident after the reunion that reminiscing about the past had stirred up feelings for both of them and that the chemistry they’d always had to bury was still there,” a person close to the reported couple told the site.

“They started texting right after filming, and David flew from his home in New York to meet Jen in L.A. just last month,” the person continued. “They’ve been spending time at Jen’s house, where she cooks dinners in the evenings, and they’ve had a great time conversing and laughing.”

“They were also photographed drinking wine, deep in conversation, as they walked through one of Jen’s favorite wineries in Santa Barbara, where it was evident there was tons of chemistry between them,” the source continued.

Schwimmer and Aniston played Ross Geller and Rachel Green, respectively, in the sitcom. From September 22, 1994, through May 6, 2004, the show aired. Schwimmer most recently participated in the television series “Intelligence,” while Aniston is now working on “The Fixer.”