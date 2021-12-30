Fans say ‘Caralena’ as Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne get the same tattoo.

Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez got matching rose tattoos, and fans couldn’t help but wonder if the two long-time pals are dating, coining the name “Caralena.”

On Tuesday, Gomez flaunted the pink rose tattoo inscribed on her back, as seen on the official Instagram account of Bang Bang Tattoo.

Despite the fact that Gomez’s face was not visible in the shot, the handle thanked her in the post by tagging her Instagram account.

They captioned the shot, “Watercolor on @selenagomez.” “Thank you for being so great all of the time.” The same account shared a video of Delevingne wearing the exact same tattoo on her right ribcage. The 29-year-old model flaunted her tattoo by going topless and covering her assets with her hands in an 11-second video shared Wednesday.

They captioned the video, “Matching for @caradelevingne.” “I had a lot of fun designing these tattoos, and I appreciate your trust in me. Cara FYI, these were my first watercolor tattoos. I didn’t tell them till the end.” Fans immediately expressed their displeasure in the comments section.

“SELENA HAS THE SAME TATTOO,” one fan remarked, adding startled and heart emojis, while another wrote, “CARALENAAAAA OMG!!!!”

As one user put it, “What’s up, Caralena? It’s something we’d want to see.” Many more people just typed “Caralena” in the comments box, and they all attracted a lot of attention.

“Cara & Selena have similar tattoos omg caralena so trueee,” a fan commented on Twitter after sharing a collage of their twinning tattoos.

Gomez and Delevingne have yet to comment on the tattoo on their own social media accounts.

In terms of employment, Delevingne will next be seen in the thriller “Punk,” which is now in pre-production. Machine Gun Kelly will star in the film, which is directed by Richard Hughes.

Season two of “Only Murders in the Building,” which also stars comedic icons Steve Martin and Martin Short, will feature Gomez. She’ll also be seen in “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,” which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on January 14, 2022.

Gomez will also appear in the film “In the Shadow of the Mountain,” which is based on Silvia Vasquez-book Lavado’s of the same name.