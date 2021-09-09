Fans React to the Trailer for Netflix’s ‘Don’t Look Up,’ Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.

On Twitter Wednesday, Netflix released the trailer for the highly anticipated film “Don’t Look Up,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, and Jonah Hill, eliciting mixed reactions from fans.

“Don’t Look Up” is a dark comedy film in which DiCaprio and Lawrence play low-level astronomers who discover that a comet is approaching the planet Earth. They attempt to warn people about it, but no one believes them.

The trailer was captioned, “Experience the be all, end all movie event of the year starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and Meryl Streep.” “Don’t Look Up” will be released in select theaters on December 10 and on Netflix on December 24.

DiCaprio can be seen heavily panting in the restroom in the trailer, then repeating the words, “You are here now.” Scenes of chaos — people panicking, the city burning, and police marching into a building — appear on the screen as he continues to struggle.

“Your breathing is stressing me out,” Hill, who plays Streep’s son in the film, tells DiCaprio in the following scene.

DiCaprio, who is seated next to Lawrence, tries to inform Streep, who plays the president, of a major event that will “affect the entire planet.” Hill, on the other hand, instead of taking him seriously, says, “I know, but it’s, like, so stressful.”

Ariana Grande, Ron Perlman, Timothee Chalamet, Kid Cudi, Cate Blanchett, and Tyler Perry are among the other cast members seen in the trailer.

Fans took to the comments section to express their reactions to the trailer for the star-studded film.

“Wow, that’s a truly talented ensemble of characters! One of the fans wrote, “I don’t recall the last time I saw so many big names in one single movie.”

“Correct if I’m wrong but this is the first comedy type movie that J-Law has been in and I’m so here for it bc she’s funny as sh-t,” another supporter commented.

“Interesting, as I’m currently writing a thesis on how Hollywood/CIA preps the human race for all the bad sh-t that’s coming, and in 1997 in made a date in my diary for an extinction event asteroid supposedly on a collision course with Earth in Aug 2026. Consider my bum in the seat,” another wrote.

A fan even left a sarcastic comment about Grande’s three-second appearance in the trailer, writing, “I wonder how Ariana’s back is after carrying the whole trailer.”

Meanwhile, another fan shared screenshots from the trailer featuring Lawrence.

Netflix also released a few photos. Washington Newsday Brief News.