Fans React to the Social Media Leak of the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Trailer [Video].

On Sunday, Sony Studios removed a leaked trailer for the next Marvel film “Spider-Man: No Way Home” from Twitter.

However, by that time, supporters had already downloaded and reshared the trailer on social media.

“The media has been disabled in response to a report from the copyright owner,” reads a copyright notice that appears on many social media videos.

“Full leaked trailer – not fake,” wrote one of the people who uploaded the leaked footage. Doc Oc makes an appearance in the Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer!”

Marvel Entertainment President Kevin Feige’s likely reaction after the disclosure was depicted in a series of funny posts.

“Kevin Feige running back in time to prevent the Spider-Man : No Way Home trailer from leaking,” one user posted with a video clip from “The Flash.”

Green Goblin is expected to return in the next episode of the highly anticipated film, according to fans. “Kevin Feige when the person who leaked the Spider-Man: No Way Home teaser explains themself,” one user said.

However, several admirers speculated that the video could be a hoax.

“Spider-Man no way home trailer is leaked yet we can barely see it even if it’s available everywhere,” one user remarked. “If you meant to leak then why did you use VGA Camera to capture the screen when you could’ve uploaded the entire movie directly or you’re just deceiving us by faking footage.”

Jon Watts directs the action-adventure film, which stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Alfred Molina, Harry Holland, and Jamie Foxx. Feige and Amy Pascal are producing the film, which will be distributed by Sony.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” will be the franchise’s third installment. “Spider-Man: Homecoming” was released in 2017 and “Spider-Man: Far From Home” was released in 2019. Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers have written the next installment.

On December 17, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” will be released in theaters. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Phase Four, it will be the fourth film.