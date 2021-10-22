Fans React to the HD Leak of the ‘Dune’ Movie on Piracy Sites.

While the highly anticipated film “Dune” is set to hit cinemas on HBO Max this Friday, the Warner Bros. Pictures sci-fi action drama has already been pirated in HD on a number of unauthorized streaming services. On social media, fans couldn’t stop sharing their conflicted feelings.

The film stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgrd, Oscar Isaac, Dave Bautista, David Dastmalchian, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem and was made on a $160 million budget.

Furthermore, English, Danish, Spanish, and Arabic subtitles are provided for the film. Thousands of spectators are sharing copies of the film on various torrent websites in order to spread it for free.

Other recent big-budget films, such as “Black Widow” and “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” are also available illegally on these websites, but neither in HD nor with multi-language subtitles.

The simultaneous release of “Dune” in theaters and on HBO Max had many people wondering if the box office collection would increase. Furthermore, now that the film is available for free, there is no way to track how many households have seen it.

Fans expressed their displeasure on Twitter.

“I know Dune is available today on HBOMAX and it leaked online, but I’m not watching it on anything smaller than an IMAX,” a fan said after learning of the breach.

Even after the movie was pirated in HD, a netizen commented on how pricey theater tickets are.

“One of the fans wrote,” one of the fans said “Dune was leaked in high definition. Tell me that HBO’s Max release wasn’t a bad idea. If not, an HD version of the film would not have been released so quickly.” Denis Villeneuve, the film’s director, “was criticizing WB and their business model, and now all of a sudden a 4K version of Dune has leaked,” according to another user. A screenshot of the whole movie “Dune” in 1080p format was posted by a user.

Previously, Sony and Marvel had to post the official trailer for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” as soon as it was leaked on the internet in August.