Fans React to the Cast of ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Reuniting at the 2021 Emmys.

Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Annie Murphy, and Catherine O’Hara from “Schitt’s Creek” were sighted together at the 2021 Emmy Awards on Sunday at the Event Deck at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles.

Dan looked dashing in a blue dress and black shoes from the Valentino Haute Couture “Des Ateliers” Fall/Winter 2021 collection. With his distinctive eyeglasses, the 38-year-old actor completed his ensemble. One of the actor’s admirers congratulated him for his appearance, writing on Twitter:

Eugene, on the other hand, wore a black tuxedo from the current Valentino menswear line with a red boutonnière.

Murphy donned a stunning green dress from the Fall 2021 collection of Valentino Haute Couture. On the red carpet, she complemented her ensemble with a black high heel and a matching little clutch.

O’Hara, another adored star from the iconic sitcom, was dressed in a stunning orange gown. She completed her ensemble with high heels and silver jewelry by Kendra Pariseault.

One of the fans posted a video of the entire group acting as presenters on stage.

The sitcom’s official Twitter account also posted a snapshot of the cast.

Fans were quick to share their reactions on the reunion in the comments section.

“There are no storytellers quite as brilliant as this bunch,” one fan remarked. I miss the roses, but I’m excited to see what they have planned! (And no one gives a better acceptance speech than they do!)”

“I guess I have watched repeats of this episode four or five times,” said another lover of the show. And I can’t seem to get enough!” “I just enjoy this show-when life becomes stressful, I can turn it on and decompress!” wrote one person.

The popular comedy “Schitt’s Creek” received an Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series for Season 6 last year, which signaled the conclusion of the show. The show premiered in January 2015 and will conclude in April 2020. It is presently available to watch on Netflix.

Eugene and Dan, a father and son team, produced the show at the beginning. Emily Hampshire, Noah Reid, Sarah Levy, Chris Elliott, Jennifer Robertson, and Dustin Milligan also starred in the series.