Fans react to the announcement of a new release date for ‘Hotel Transylvania 4’ on Amazon Prime.

Make a note on your calendars.

On Wednesday, the highly anticipated animated film “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” received a new release date. Fans, on the other hand, are dissatisfied with the release date and the fact that the film will not be released in theaters.

Blobby as a DJ clapping his hands to BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That,” according to the official Twitter account for the “Hotel Transylvania” franchise.

The “special announcement” was made in the eight-second film, revealing the movie’s release date of January 14, 2022.

This isn’t the first time a fresh release date has been announced for the franchise. The film was originally scheduled to hit theaters on July 23, but it was then moved back to August 6.

Selena Gomez, who plays Mavis in the franchise, released the trailer in May and announced a new release date for the film, stating that it will hit theaters on October 1.

Sony Pictures announced in August that the animated picture would bypass theaters and premiere on Amazon’s streaming platform on December 22. However, according to the latest news, the film will now be released on January 14, 2022.

Following the announcement, fans expressed their displeasure in the comments area.

“How tf are you going to release a HALLOWEEN movie in JANUARY?” one fan wondered, referring to the studio’s decision to release a Halloween film in January. The fan added to the conversation in the same thread “And it’s available on Amazon Prime?! Hotel Transylvania, for example, is undoubtedly Sony’s most lucrative franchise!! What’s the point of putting it on a streaming service?” Another admirer added, “NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO Why hasn’t this been released in theaters like Paw Patrol and Space Jam 2? I was under the impression that the covid limits were being eased!” “Wow so far away this has nothing to do with January this has everything to do with Halloween my lord I can’t believe this is crazy from Sony,” one user said. One of the commenters mentioned that their “young one” was excited to see the film in cinemas. “My young one saw the trailer for this in the theater and couldn’t wait to see it on the big screen, and now it won’t even be released in theaters!” the befuddled parent penned.

The animated film “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” is the fourth episode in the series. It will be the first film in the franchise to be released on a streaming platform rather than in cinemas.