Fans React to Taylor Swift’s Announcement That “Red (Taylor’s Version)” Will Be Released Earlier Than Expected.

Taylor Swift announced on Twitter on Thursday that her upcoming album, “Red (Taylor’s Version),” will be released a week sooner than planned, and “Swifties” all around the world are ecstatic.

The 31-year-old singer revealed in a tweet that the highly anticipated album, which was initially set to be released on November 19, would now be released on November 12. She also mentioned that the vinyl LPs would be released the same week.

“I have some exciting news for you: my version of Red will be released a week sooner than planned (with the 4 disc vinyl) on November 12th!” Swift made a point. “I can’t wait to celebrate Friday the 13th with you and our new/old fall heartache album,” said the band.

The singer also included a link to her website, which allows fans to pre-order her new album on Spotify and Apple Music. They can also sign up for the singer’s email list to receive exclusive deals, promotions, and information about his upcoming projects.

But it was a feature on the site that drew the most attention from her fans: it allows anyone to add a special frame to their images, with the words “RED Taylor’s Version November 12” printed on them, simply by uploading them. The photographs with the frame can then be downloaded and shared on social media by fans.

In the comments section, a fan who used the tool submitted two photos. “I am so beyond excited!!!” they wrote in the caption. Your music is always so soothing and warm, and it brings me so much joy. Get ready for the 12th of November!! #RedTaylorsVersion red heart.”

Many additional fans expressed their enthusiasm for the singer’s imminent release in the comments section.

“After watching this, I think everyone is a swifty,” one of them said.

“A WEEK EARLIER WHAT?????” wrote another enthusiast. WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON, GIRL?”

The song “Red (Taylor’s Version)” is a re-recorded version of Taylor’s fourth studio album, which was released in 2012.

Swift isn’t the first to release a re-recorded version of an older song.

She re-released “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” in April, a re-recorded version of her 2012 second studio album.

According to NPR, the “Shake It Off” singer is doing this to restore artistic and financial control of her work after her previous record label sold it.