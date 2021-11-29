Fans React to Megan Thee Stallion’s Performance With BTS During ‘Permission To Dance’ Concert [Watch].

Megan Thee Stallion stunned BTS fans when she emerged on stage at the “Permission To Dance” concert in Los Angeles on Sunday to perform the chart-topping “Butter.”

Many fans flocked to Twitter to upload clips from the concert, in which the 26-year-old rapper made an unexpected cameo on stage after being observed at a practice earlier that day.

“Megan Thee Stallion was supposedly spotted rehearsing tonight at BTS’ Permission to Dance event in LA,” a fan captioned a photo of the rapper with the BTS boy band members rehearsing for the show.

After a few hours, fans can see Stallion and all seven BTS members – Jungkook, Jin, RM, V, Suga, J-Hope, and Park Ji-min – put on a tremendous performance.

Another fan posted a video of Min Yoon-gi, better known as Suga, pointing at the rapper while singing “have that right physique and that right mind” from the song “Butter,” which was released in May.

A fan posted a snapshot of Stallion and Jungkook performing side by side. The rapper was wearing a pink outfit in the photo, while the 24-year-old singer was dressed entirely in white.

A video of the BTS members and the rapper leaving the stage after their performance was also provided by a netizen. “Make some noise for the gorgeous Megan Thee Stallion,” RM says in the video, as the audience cheers.

Fans expressed their displeasure in the video’s comments section.

“HER OUTFIT IS SO CUTE,” one admirer said, while another imagined “JK and Namjoon coming over to help Megan down the stairs.”

Stallion had already canceled her performance with BTS owing to personal issues. Last week, she was set to perform with the boy band at the American Music Awards.

“Hotties I was so thrilled to perform with @BTS official at the @AMAs, but I’m unable to do so due to an unanticipated personal problem I’m very disappointed! “On November 20, she posted on Twitter. “I’m definitely looking forward to performing #BTS Butter on stage with my boys soon!” While many fans were disappointed at the moment, it appears like the rapper has surprised them this time. The next “Permission To Dance” performance will take place on December 2 at SoFi Stadium in California.