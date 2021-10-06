Fans React to HBO Max’s ‘House Of The Dragon’ Teaser Trailer [Watch].

The teaser trailer for HBO Max’s “House of the Dragon,” the highly awaited prequel to the blockbuster series “Game of Thrones,” has been released, eliciting varied comments from fans.

The video, which lasts slightly over a minute, was shared by the streaming giant on Twitter on Tuesday. “Gods. Kings,” it said in the caption. Blood and fire. In 2022, @HouseOfDragon will premiere on HBO Max. #HouseoftheDragon.”

The video begins with Matt Smith’s character, Prince Daemon Targaryen, walking in the dark while clutching a fire torch. The sequence is followed by a shot of Prince Daemon standing by the sea. A text appears on the screen, saying, “200 years before the fall of the throne, a dynasty reigned.”

After that, close-ups of a few additional people are shown before Prince Daemon is shown with Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, played by actress Eve Best.

The character “The Sea Snake,” played by British actor Danny Sapani, is seen entering the palace with his pals. Following that are a few shots of horrific fighting, followed by a scene in which a woman approaches the throne.

“Gods, kings, fire, and blood,” says the voice-over throughout the clip. “Dragons, not dreams, made us kings.”

The Targaryen civil war is the focus of “House of the Dragon,” which is said to include ten episodes. The series delves into events that occurred 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones.”

Netizens took to the comments section shortly after the teaser was posted to express their opinions to the clip.

“The throne still looks sh-t!!,” one enthusiast said. And it appears to be low-budget, with few famous performers in it; I’m not sure I want to watch it at this point.”

Another fan noted, “It’s like seeing your old toxic ex who ruined your relationship and part of your life coming back like if nothing happened without an apology and being like”heyyyyy, let’s get together again.”

Despite the fact that many people were disappointed by the preview, several fans expressed excitement for the upcoming show.

A fan even shared a clip containing some scenes from “Game of Thrones,” writing, “I’m waiting.”

Another fan commented, “I am incredibly conflicted about this. The teaser is great, the premise is great; it’s not the fault of this show. The last 1-2 seasons of GOT were so disappointing that I don’t feel any love or excitement for this franchise anymore. But I do hope this show. Washington Newsday Brief News.