Fans React to Dolly Parton’s Throwback Photo with Husband Carl Dean.

Dolly Parton delighted her followers on Wednesday by posting a vintage photo of herself and her husband, Carl Dean, on her Instagram page.

The duo can be seen holding hands and posing for the camera in the photo.

Parton is dressed in a crimson long-sleeved blouse, while Dean’s T-shirt has a vintage image of Parton with her name inscribed on it and appears to be photoshopped.

In the photograph, the musician flashes a beautiful smile, while Dean maintains an undisturbed expression.

The description on the photo reads, “Find you a companion who will support you like my Carl Dean does.”

As of this writing, the post has nearly half a million likes. Many fans praised the artist and her spouse in the comments section.

As one admirer put it, “Yes, please!!! It’s a lovely friendship.” Another admirer remarked on Dean’s good appearance, saying, “Carl Dean is quite attractive.” “Carl is a hottie,” someone else added. Parton revealed that she met Dean on the first day she arrived in Nashville, Tennessee, in 1964, during a guest appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” in 1977. According to USA Today, “I carried dirty clothing from home because I was in such a rush to travel, so I went to the laundry, which was the first time I had ever gone to a laundromat.” “I threw my clothes in the washer, grabbed a cool drink, and went on a walk down the sidewalks, taking in the sights of Nashville. So, this good-looking guy in a Chevrolet drove by, and me, being from the country, you talk to everyone.” The “Jolene” singer was born in Pittman Center but raised in Sevierville, Tennessee. After graduating from high school, she headed to Nashville to pursue a career in country music.

Dean and she married in 1966, only two years after meeting.

Parton celebrated her husband’s 79th birthday in July by recreating her legendary Playboy cover from 1978. The 75-year-old singer donned a black bustier top with rabbit ears and a pink and white neck bow, which she accessorized with a pink and white neck bow.

She posted a video on Twitter of herself wearing the outfit and commenting, “For my husband, Carl, summer is always #HotGirlSummer. Happy Birthday, my sweetheart!” Parton reminisced in the film about her dream to pose for playboy at the age of 75.

"Remember when I said that when I'm 75, I'm going to pose for Playboy magazine? I'm 75 years old, and they don't have a magazine for me.