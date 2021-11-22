Fans React To Cardi B Wearing A Golden Face Mask At The American Music Awards [Photos].

Cardi B wowed fans with her red carpet style at the American Music Awards 2021, which took place on Sunday at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The 29-year-old rapper, who hosted the award show this year, wore a golden mask and an off-the-shoulder black gown with a transparent veil concealing her head as she walked the red carpet.

In addition to the huge earrings, the rapper wore long black gloves to complete the image. Her long nails were painted golden to match her face mask this time.

The “WAP” singer is hosting the American Music Awards for the first time, and she made sure that viewers get something unusual to see on the red carpet to begin with. Throughout the show, the rapper changed into a variety of clothes.

Cardi B posted a snapshot of herself on the red carpet to Twitter on Sunday, captioning it, “We just gettin started over here…”

Many fans expressed their displeasure in the comments area.

“That mask terrified me girl,” one follower remarked, “but you definitely made a statement,” while another admirer compared her mask to the villain from Netflix’s hit series “Squid Game” and posted a photo:

On Sunday evening, the rapper spoke with ET about her ensembles before commencing the event. Cardi stated, “It’s going to be fashion.” “I’m going to give you couture… bespoke, fresh off the runway from Paris.” Aside from the golden mask, the rapper wore the following clothes to the event: The mother of two also stated that she is more concerned with her hosting duties than with whether or not she will win any prizes. Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist, Favorite Music Video, and Favorite Hip-Hop Song are the three categories in which Cardi B is nominated.

Furthermore, she stated that one of the reasons for her anxiety is that she is facing the camera for the first time after a long gap due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event broadcast on ABC at 8:00 p.m. on Sunday and will be available on Hulu starting Monday.