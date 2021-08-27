Fans React to BTS and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Butter” Remix on Twitter [Video].

On Friday, a remix of BTS’ smash song “Butter” was released, featuring rapper Megan Thee Stallion. Fans flocked to Twitter to express their feelings on the situation.

Just hours after the track’s release, the hashtag #BUTTERTHEREMIX became a worldwide hot topic on Twitter, with approximately two million tweets.

A fan wrote, “That Megan laugh after Namjoon’s part of”Got ARMY right behind us when we say so” had me screaming on the floor #BUTTERTHEEREMIX.”

“What’s the matter with you being so quiet?” Another person added, “Every second of my mind: #BUTTERTHEEREMIX.”

A few hours after it was put on YouTube, the remixed “Butter” official video had nearly five million views.

The tune begins with the lyrics “Ayy, it’s the sexy girl coach and BTS, ah,” followed by the original intro.

After Stallion claimed her record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, prevented her from releasing the “Butter” remix, a Texas judge decided in her favor on Wednesday, allowing her to distribute the tune.

According to TMZ, Stallion hopes that collaborating with the massively popular BTS on “Butter” will allow her to reach a wider audience. Her record label, on the other hand, does not agree. She also claimed that 1501 Certified Entertainment is requesting money in order for her to accept the song’s release.

According to TMZ, the “Savage” rapper, whose real name is Megan Pete, also had a legal dispute with her record company last year, which prohibited her from releasing new music because she was attempting to renegotiate her contract.

The same Texas judge decided in her favor in March 2020, ordering her record label “to do nothing to prevent Pete’s new records from being released, distributed, and sold.”

Prior to Wednesday’s verdict, BTS’ legal team stepped in to assist Stallion in negotiating with her record label about the track’s release, according to Koreaboo.

A piece of the court document stated, “My legal team, along with the BTS’ legal team, have sought without success to cooperate with 1501, who instead continues to engage in extortion.”

Instead of trying to engage in dialogue, Stallion said in the document that “1501 has done nothing other than send a vague email claiming that 1501 does not believe the Feature Track is ‘good for [my]career as a recording artist and so are not approving the release of the feature track.”