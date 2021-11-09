Fans React to Blackpink’s Jennie and ‘Squid Game’ Star Jung Ho-Yeon Attending the LACMA Gala.

After being photographed attending the 10th annual LACMA Art+Film event in Los Angeles over the weekend, superstar besties Jennie Kim and Jung Ho-Yeon sparked fan frenzy on Twitter.

With “Squid Game” co-stars Lee Jung-Jae, Park Hae-Soo, and the series’ creator, Hwang Dong-Hyuk, Hoyeon, who is Louis Vuitton’s new global ambassador, attended the popular museum’s 10th annual edition. Her photo with Jennie, on the other hand, had admirers gushing on social media.

On Monday, Hoyeon shared a snapshot of herself and the famous Blackpink member standing for the camera at LACMA’s Instagram-famous lamp posts on her Instagram story, paying respect to their friendship.

“Jennie and Hoyeon,” one Twitter user commented, “look stunning,” while another added, “They are really pretty.”

Another Instagram snapshot of Hoyeon and Jennie, which was published by World Music Awards, demonstrates their connection. The two were photographed at the same event with Paradise Group heiress Joanna Chun.

“At the #LACMAArtandFilm Gala last night, all eyes were on #Blackpink’s #Jennie, #Squidgame’s #HoYeonJung, and Paradise heiress #JoannaChun! Greetings, Blackpink “According to the World Music Awards’ official Twitter page.

Hoyeon, a former model and runner-up on “Korea’s Next Top Model,” previously told Vogue that she and Jennie became friends after meeting at Paris Fashion Week.

As a Chanel model, Hoyeon attended the event.

“I was on the runway when Jennie came to witness the Chanel show. Because Jennie’s stylist knew both of us, we happened to run into each other and were introduced “Hoyeon was the one who shared. “I recall Jennie doing a concert in New York, so I went and we hung out there. After that, when we were in Korea, we would hang around and eat meals together.” The 27-year-old actress also stated that she gets along well with Jennie because they are both in the entertainment industry and are of similar age.

“She has been a complete supporter of my new acting career, and I consider her to be an angel. I can’t convey my gratitude to her enough “In the Vogue interview, she added.

Jennie sent a snack truck to Hoyeon before the premiere of “Squid Game” as a gesture of support for her debut acting role. The Blackpink musician also paid a visit to Hoyeon’s set of “Squid Game,” where he received a “red light, green light” doll.