Fans React to Beyoncé Putting Jungkook’s Photo On Her Official Website.

Fans couldn’t get enough of BTS member Jungkook, who was featured on Beyoncé’s official website in her Virgo Season Yearbook section on Sunday. They expressed their displeasure on Twitter and urged that the celebs collaborate.

Celebrities, politicians, athletes, and activists celebrated their birthdays in the Virgo Season Yearbook. Beyoncé included those born between August 23 and September 22, including Jungkook, who was born on September 1.

Because they share the same birthday, Jungkook was listed alongside Jada Pinkett Smith and Jennifer Hudson.

“The photo of baby Jungkook on Beyoncé’s VIRGO SEASON YEARBOOK,” one of the followers said after taking a snapshot of the website.

A fan pointed out that Beyoncé, who was born on September 4, is also a Virgo, captioning two photographs of the 23-year-old singer and the 39-year-old singer posing with a rope, “Jungkook and Beyonce Virgo legends.”

The website also listed the characteristics of this sun sign, along with the names of well-known celebrities. “This is what Beyoncé thinks of Jungkook, I can’t,” one user remarked after taking a screenshot from the website.

Jungkook and Beyoncé must be excellent friends, according to one of the admirers.

“Beyoncé utilized a baby Jungkook picture; she only goes to the trouble of collecting baby pictures of people she admires and posting them on her website, so we can assume Beyoncé and Jungkook are good friends.”

Many additional admirers speculated that the two stars would collaborate in the near future.

“It’s hardly a coincidence anymore, Beyonce Collab coming soon,” one admirer hoped. “Beyoncé likes my time and now jk is in her Virgo yearbook,” another admirer tweeted. “NEXT UP JUNGKOOK AND BEYONCÉ COLLAB.”

On the professional front, Beyoncé recently appeared in the documentary “Beyonce & Jay-Z: Power Love,” which was released on August 1. On August 5, she released “Ivy Park Rodeo,” a new Adidas collaboration.

Jungkook, whose real name is Jeon Jung-kook, was most recently seen in BTS’ recently released music video “Permission to Dance.” On July 9, the music video was released.