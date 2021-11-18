Fans React On Twitter As BTS Arrives In Los Angeles For The American Music Awards And Other Shows

BTS, the Korean pop sensations, have arrived in Los Angeles safely following a long flight from Seoul ahead of their appearances at the 2021 American Music Awards, four concerts in Sofi Stadium on November 27, 28, and December 1 and 2, and the annual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour.

The famed septet arrived safely at LAX after nearly 11 hours on the plane, according to a Weverse update by Jin, who wrote, “We’ve arrived securely ARMY heart.”

The arrival of the singers sparked a frenzy among fans and paparazzi who flocked to the airport to catch a glimpse of the world-famous Bangtan guys.

On Thursday, the hashtag “#WelcomeToLA BTS” trended worldwide on Twitter as the “Butter” singers’ ARMY welcomed them back to the United States.

“LAX took BTS to a private entrance from the airway so that they won’t get overwhelmed or mobbed at the airport,” said Twitter user @bts hj7 about the route BTS took upon landing at the airport to avoid the throng. After two years, BTS will finally be able to see Army in person! Please get some rest and enjoy your time in Los Angeles! Take care and remain safe!” The message also featured a photo of the performers dressed up, which became a major subject on social media.

Meanwhile, Twitter user @Bangtan Style07 shared a photo of BTS members’ varied attire, along with links to luxury businesses that sell the items, with the caption, “BTS AIRPORT FASHION 211117.” “What is your favorite piece of clothing?” As seen in this tweet, “Squid Game” cosplayers waited for BTS at Incheon airport as they departed for L.A. on Wednesday, amid shouting fans and tight security.

@JeonSmhh asked, “Ayo which one of y’all cosplayed as the Squid Game Dudes at the airport?”

This month, BTS has a number of performances and appearances planned before of their concerts.

They’ll perform a studio rendition of “Permission to Dance” on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” on Nov. 24, followed by a remix version of “Butter” with Megan Thee Stallion at the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday.

The “BTS Permission to Dance On Stage – LA” will take place at Sofi Stadium on November 27, 28, December 1 and 2, before the trio goes to Los Angeles for the annual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour on December 3.