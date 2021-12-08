Fans react negatively after BTS’ V accidentally follows Blackpink’s Jennie on Instagram.

BTS’ Kim Taehyung (V) and Blackpink’s Jennie Kim both received hate comments on Tuesday when V “accidentally” followed Blackpink’s Jennie Kim on Instagram before promptly unfollowing her and adding, “It was a mistake.”

BTS debuted their own Instagram pages on Monday, just days after wrapping up their immensely successful performances in Los Angeles. Since their debut in 2013, each member has quickly earned fans on the photo-sharing platform, as this is the first time their label, Big Hit Entertainment, has enabled them to control their own social media accounts.

As of Wednesday, RM, Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, and V each have over 19 million followers, with V having the most at about 22 million.

V “accidentally” followed Jennie on Instagram on Tuesday, causing outrage among jealous fans who swiftly attacked the Blackpink singer on her Instagram profile.

Koreaboo posted screenshots of cruel comments made at Jennie. Some BTS followers, dubbed “ARMY,” have slammed the “How You Like That” vocalist on social media, while others have uploaded unflattering emojis.

“No sluts in our region,” one Twitter user stated, while another said on Jennie’s Instagram profile, “Taehyung followed you by accident, don’t get your hopes up, you roach.”

Some members of Blackpink’s fandom (BLINKS) stepped in to help and made derogatory remarks against V on Twitter.

One supporter even went above and beyond by mentioning V’s late grandmother in their tweet. Although the user erased their tweet, a screenshot was re-posted by numerous netizens who chastised the Twitter page’s owner for his nasty remarks.

V instantly unfollowed Jennie on Instagram and asked supporters for a “way to get rid of” Instagram’s recommendation function on his Weverse account.

Sober fans of the two most popular K-pop bands in the globe reported Twitter users who made negative statements about the two singers to put an end to the feud.

“Won’t delete —these people are crossing the line jennie did absolutely nothing to get dragged into this leave her alone,” user @jennieaceitgirl captioned her tweet, which featured screenshots of harsh remarks directed at Jennie.

“Take your time to report,” user @Protectsrose said in a post, urging other fans to report those who are overstepping their bounds in otherwise insignificant situations.

V and Jennie haven’t responded to the internet abuse they’ve experienced.