Fans React Favorably to the ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Trailer

Fans couldn’t stop praising the trailer for “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” when it was unveiled on Tuesday.

The trailer was posted to the movie’s official Twitter account with the statement, “He came out here for a reason.” Watch the new teaser for #Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which will be released in theaters exclusively in November.”

Fans who couldn’t contain their excitement after seeing the trailer reacted quickly to the post.

One fan said that the film is “one of the most cynically-conceived, written, and marketed films in recent memory,” and derided how other people promote the trailer, saying, “Every trailer makes it appear worse.”

THIS IS THE NOSTALGIA YOU REQUESTED!

” I’m not looking for nostalgia. If you CAN’T let the franchise be, give me a good, new GB story.”

“Going to be fascinating, but not particularly fond of teen films – as in school youngsters wind up with goods they aren’t old enough to be accountable for,” another admirer said. Also, since the PS5 is a ghost of a system, I assume you reveal it towards the end?”

Fans also expressed their gratitude for the trailer in the comments area of the official “Ghostbusters” YouTube page.

“I don’t like to get my expectations up, but so far this looks pretty promising!” remarked one enthusiast.

Meanwhile, another user said, “This seems fine; I genuinely hope they develop a proper sequel this time.” I’ve been a fan of the Ghostbusters since I was six years old. The 2016 film was a colossal letdown.”

The highly anticipated “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” has enlisted the help of the original cast members to reprise their roles from the 1989 film.

In 2016, a reboot with the same title was launched, although the original cast members did not reprise their roles. Viewers reacted negatively to the film as a result of this.

Jason Reitman directed and co-wrote the most recent installment in the franchise. Callie’s character is played by Carrie Coon, and Trevor is played by actor Finn Wolfhard. Mr. Grooberson, a schoolteacher, is played by Paul Rudd in the film.

The narrative of the film revolves around Egon Spengler’s family, who discovers a hidden lab on their family property while also dealing with the return of spirits. The original release date for “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” was set for 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will now be released on November 11th.