Fans React After Britney Spears Says Everything In New Hulu Documentary Is “Not True”

Everything described in the New York Times documentary “Controlling Britney Spears” is “not accurate,” according to Britney Spears.

Last Friday, Hulu broadcast a documentary about Britney Spears’ life while she was under conservatorship.

The 39-year-old singer captioned a cryptic video of herself on Instagram Monday evening, “It’s pretty insane guys… I watched a few minutes of the latest documentary, and I’m sorry to tell you this, but a lot of what you heard isn’t true!!!” PageSix broke the story. She later took down the post.

She stated in another post, “I must tell I scratched my head a few of times.” “I make every effort to separate myself from the drama!!!”

She explained, “Number one… that was in the past!!!” “Number two… can the conversation be much classier ??? Number three… wow, they used some of the most stunning footage of me ever !!! What can I say except for their EFFORT !!! “Wow,” added the pop star.

Several fans are perplexed by the new video. Many people feel it was not submitted by Spears and that it was modified by someone else.

“She took off the portion admitting that a lot was untrue…?” said one user. “YES!!!!,” said another person in response to the message. I JUST RECENTLY REALIZED THAT AS WELL.”

“THIS ISN’T BRITNEY AT ALL!!!! ONE PERSON SAID, “GIVE HER INSTAGRAM BACK.”

“Nice retweet, but are we supposed to believe this is Britney Spears? We already know that her phone was being monitored, and more dark secrets are being revealed. Another Instagram user remarked, “You know she’s going to sue all of you.”

On Monday, Hulu posted a small clip from the documentary to Twitter.

In the video, Alex Vlasov, a former employee of Spears’ longstanding security firm Black Box Security, says, “Her own phone and her own private conversations were utilized so much to control her… it didn’t feel like she was being treated like a human being.”

The documentary “Controlling Britney Spears” is a follow-up to “Framing Britney Spears,” which focused on Spears’ conflict with her father and how she was manipulated over the years.

It’s a 70-minute film that includes interviews with Spears’ former assistant Felicia Culotta, Vlasov, and others.

This isn’t the only documentary about Spears’ conservatorship dispute that has been released. On Tuesday, Netflix will release “Britney vs. Spears,” a new documentary on Britney Spears.