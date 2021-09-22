Fans Predict a Pregnant Situation Kylie Jenner Is Expecting Her First Child.

Kylie Jenner was overjoyed to share the news that she and rapper Travis Scott are expecting their second child. Much has been written about her pregnancy since she announced it, and now the self-made millionaire has thrown the clearest signal yet that her second child will most likely be a boy.

Could Stormi be expecting a sibling? Well, that’s what a lot of fans believe.

On Instagram, the 24-year-old “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star launched her new initiative, KylieBaby, with a cute photo of herself and her daughter Stormi.

“I’m so pleased to bring @kyliebaby to you guys – developing clean, safe, effective, and mindful baby care was a goal of mine when I became a mom. I (sic) understand that we all want the best for our children, thus developing this line vegan and hypoallergenic was a personal choice for me! I’m extremely proud of these products and am excited to share them with you and your family! She captioned the photo, “launching September 28th.”

Kylie and her three-year-old daughter are shown in the snap wearing all-blue outfits for the promotional photoshoot. This all-blue photo has sparked a lot of speculation, with some Instagram users seeing it as a sign that the Kardashian-Jenners’ youngest sibling is likely having a boy.

“Someone’s having a boy!” one fan exclaimed, while another concurred, “Gives me the impression she’s having a boy.”

Another fan remarked, “Feel like she’ll have a baby boy.”

Khloe Kardashian, Kylie’s older sister, was among those who speculated about the new endeavor, adding, “I’ve been waiting for years!!!!” This is fantastic!!!!”

Kylie Jenner revealed her pregnancy in August with a heartwarming film that eloquently depicts the joy of her father-to-be Scott, her mother Kris Jenner, and her daughter Stormi, who can be seen following her mother for an ultra-sound and listening to the baby’s heartbeat at one point.

When Kendall Jenner appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on September 14, she explained how she found out about her younger sister’s pregnancy.

“She called, and I answered the phone, and she told me she had just had her tiny sonogram. I wasn’t surprised since I expected it to come soon, but I was excited. Kendall stated, “It’s just a blessing, it’s great.”