Fans outside of Japan will be disappointed by the news from ‘One Piece: Red.’

Since the premiere of the 14th film in the famous series developed by legendary mangaka Eiichiro Oda in 2000, a piece of extremely disheartening news for “One Piece: Red” fans living outside of Japan has emerged.

The anime adaptation of “One Piece” recently celebrated the publication of its 1000th episode, but Toei Animation and Shueisha also announced a new franchise film dubbed “One Piece: Red.”

The release date for the future film, August 6, 2022, was also revealed in the announcement. Unfortunately, that date is only for Japanese fans, according to the international version of the film’s latest teaser trailer.

For the time being, “One Piece: Red” appears to be advertised as a coming soon release in other territories. The film’s creators have yet to specify the particular release window or date for its foreign edition.

While this may come as a disappointment to some fans, the coming soon tease in the latest trailer is in some ways an assurance that the film will be released outside of Japan. The time between the film’s Japanese release and its foreign distribution has shrunk substantially in recent years.

This is true with major properties such as “One Piece.” As a result, it’s safe to anticipate that fans outside of Japan will be able to see the upcoming film either in the fall or winter of 2022, or in early 2023 if it is delayed.

The plot of “One Piece: Red” was not divulged in any detail. However, it was previously reported that the film will be directed by Goro Taniguchi of the “Code Geass” series and written by Tsutomu Kuroiwa.

Eiichiro Oda, the series’ creator, is producing the next feature. Oda would not reveal anything about the premise of the film, but teased fans about seeing it “I’m sick of painting famous old grandpas in movies! I’d like to create a fresh female character! That’s the character I’d like to create right now! That’s how it all began.” Based on the design of the letter D on the movie’s initial teaser, many fans believe “One Piece: Red” is about Shanks. Others saw Oda’s earlier remark about the yonko “moving before the conclusion” as a hint at the upcoming series film.