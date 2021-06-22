Fans of ‘Yellowstone’ believe they have figured out when Season 4 will finally air.

Season 4 launch has been eagerly anticipated by Yellowstone lovers. Those who were hoping for it to happen this month will be disappointed. The launch date for Yellowstone has yet to be announced by the Paramount Network, and it is not listed on the schedule that has been posted through the end of June.

Nonetheless, some fans believe they have figured out when Season 4 of Yellowstone will finally air.

Each season of ‘Yellowstone’ is generally started in June.

On June 20, 2018, the first season of Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone launched on the Paramount Network. Season 2 premiered on June 19, 2019, kicking off what appears to be a June trend of season premieres. Season 3 is set to premiere on June 21, 2020.

Because of the series’ history of June premieres, fans assumed that season 3 will debut on June 20, 2021. Yellowstone fan pages made artwork that claimed this premiere date, and countdown clocks were created. However, there was no Yellowstone on the Paramount Network’s schedule for that day. Instead, it’s a full day of Bar Rescue reruns, with a new episode of that series premiering in the evening.

The Paramount Network remains quiet

Aside from the occasional Instagram posts that feature pics and clips of the different Yellowstone characters, there has been zero social media activity from the Paramount Network series. There’s been no promotion for season 4, no teasers or trailers, and they’ve yet to announce a season premiere date.

The only news that’s been shared concerns the Yellowstone spinoffs – Y:1883 and 6666. Those series will be part of the new streaming platform Paramount+ when they premiere. However, there’s no details about casting or premiere dates. We do know that Y:1883 will tell the story of John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) ancestors settling the valley and starting the Yellowstone ranch. Meanwhile, 6666 will head south to Texas and focus on the Four Sixes Ranch.

‘Yellowstone’… This story is a short summary. Hope you enjoyed.