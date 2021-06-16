Fans of ‘WandaVision’ want Elizabeth Olsen to star in her own MCU film.

Elizabeth Olsen is one of the most talented and promising young performers working in Hollywood today.

Olsen has been performing since she was a kid, and she is the younger sister of teen idols Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. While Olsen has appeared in a variety of films over the years, she is most recognized for her role as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Olsen is more popular with Marvel fans than ever before, thanks to the popularity of the limited Disney+ series WandaVision – and some fans recently came to Reddit to debate the prospect of Olsen starring in her own MCU film in the future.

Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch is played by Elizabeth Olsen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In the 2015 film Avengers: Age of Ultron, Elizabeth Olsen made her first appearance as Wanda Maximoff. Olsen’s enthusiasm and ability to immerse herself fully in character wowed audiences, and she went on to reprise her role as Wanda in several additional blockbuster Marvel films, including Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

Olsen is most known for her role as Wanda/Scarlet Witch in the Disney+ series WandaVision. Olsen was able to take the character to new heights by portraying her as she gradually loses her hold on reality and functions in an other dimension of her own making. Olsen portrayed a wide range of emotions, from love and happiness to the depths of despair, and viewers and critics alike praised her portrayal and the series’ plotline.

What are fans’ thoughts on Elizabeth Olsen starring in her own MCU film?

Scarlet Witch’s parts in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness have finally been completed, according to Elizabeth Olsen.

https://t.co/eK2mqZ0zG7 pic.twitter.com/wtJlSax5Md https://t.co/eK2mqZ0zG7

— June 8, 2021, Comic Book Resources (@CBR)

As their prominence grows, some actors lose appeal with their fans. However, this has not been the case for Elizabeth Olsen. In a recent Reddit thread, fans discussed how much the actress… This story is a short summary. Hope you enjoyed.