Fans of ‘This Is Us’ rally to Jack Pearson’s defense when some critics claim his storyline is ‘overdone.’

Despite the fact that This Is Us is on hiatus until the final season, there is still a lot to unpack. From wild predictions about who Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Madison (Caitlin Thompson) will wind up with to wild ideas about the flash-forward scene with an unwell Rebecca (Mandy Moore), there’s still one character that draws die-hard fans from all over the world to his defense: Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia).

Despite the fact that Ventimiglia’s character hasn’t seen as much in season 5, Papa Pearson is still woven into the fabric of This Is Us. Despite the fact that the character has been technically deceased since the premiere episode, viewers have fallen head over heels for him.

While Jack is frequently shown as an unachievable standard for men to meet, he is not without weaknesses. Previous episodes have discussed Jack’s use of alcohol to cope with painful events, even going so far as to drive a wedge between him and Rebecca.

Still, other critics believe the writers failed to do the character well, putting him on too high a pedestal rather than focusing on what makes him a more real human being (flaws).

“He can’t always be perfect, level-headed, and sane,” a Redditor wrote. “Humans are complicated creatures. We’ve never seen him have a bad day, or a day when he’s particularly irritable or argumentative. Aside from the drinking, he’s always the perfect human — everyone else has a slew of problems all the time.”

“As much as I adore Jack, ideal individuals don’t exist, and it’s critical to highlight their flaws,” another added.

The original posted added that the portrayal of Jack might stem from a writer’s deliberate choice.

"I believe what the writers are trying to show is that we are all seeing Jack from a very coloured lens, these are all memories of Jack by people who loved him, and now that he's dead, and it's been a while, they can't bear to think of the less perfect aspects of Jack….