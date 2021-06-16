Fans of this ‘Dumb and Dumber’ prop will recognize Kim Kardashian West’s Skims Fabric Car.

Skims, Kim Kardashian West’s comfortable apparel collection, has swept the globe. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians actress debuted the line in 2019, which includes slips, bodysuits, bras, and underwear with specifically created shapewear. Skims’ inclusive sizes and hues thrilled the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s closest friends and admirers equally, who flocked to the new range. Kardashian West made $2 million in only a few minutes on launch day.

Since 2019, the Skims brand has expanded to include boucle-fabric loungewear items like sweatpants, bras, sweaters, and more. New versions are added to the range on a regular basis, and Kardashian West’s campaigns constantly demonstrate how warm the material is. Her most recent promotional effort, on the other hand, may have gone a little too far: she had her automobile entirely covered with Skims cloth.

Kardashian West’s followers, as usual, had a lot to say about the hoax. Some individuals felt the car looked like a Dumb and Dumber prop.

Skims fabric was used to wrap Kim Kardashian West’s Lamborghini.

Kardashian West, according to Complex, uploaded video footage of her newly-detailed ride on June 11, 2021. The KKW Beauty creator conducted a tour of the Lamborghini, which was covered in boucle fabric, in the social media video. The interior, including the seats, steering wheel, dashboard, and even a Skims charm hanging from the rearview mirror, had a facelift.

The automobile was created to advertise new “cozy trends” coming to the Skims collection, according to Kardashian West. She posed alongside the car and wore a few pieces from the collection in a matching fabric in a series of images. Kardashian West wrote in her Instagram caption that the car was the “funniest” and “cutest” thing she’d ever seen, but her admirers disagreed.

Fans of the movie ‘Dumb and Dumber’ could only see Harry’s dog vehicle.

Isn’t this the cutest and most hilarious thing you’ve ever seen??? A new ride w everything @skims cozy fabric! We’re on our way… This story is a short summary. I hope you found it entertaining.