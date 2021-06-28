Fans of the show say Chase Stokes’ portrayal of John B. is “beyond ridiculous.”

Outer Banks is a Netflix original series about a group of teenagers who are on the lookout for $400 million in gold. Despite the fact that the series is fictional, some fans perceive one feature of Outer Banks to be “beyond absurd.”

Two of the protagonists do not survive after sailing directly into a tropical storm, which is ironic. It’s not even that the show’s antagonist went away with the riches described before on a plane. Some fans are especially concerned about Chase Stokes’ age.

In ‘Outer Banks,’ Chase Stokes plays 16-year-old John B.

Stokes plays a Pogue from the island’s underprivileged side in the Netflix series. Throughout the first season, John B. is on the lookout for his father, who has gone missing. John B. relies on his friendship with the Pogues since he lacks adult figures in his life. Later on, he emphasizes his friendship with Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline).

Stokes is the senior Pogue of the Outer Banks cast member, despite the fact that the majority of his castmates are in their twenties. Stokes, despite his age of over 30, does an excellent job as adolescent John B. Even still, some admirers are troubled by the actor’s age.

Fans of the ‘Outer Banks’ think John B.’s age is ludicrous.

In the Netflix series Outer Banks Season 1, John B. is 16-years-old. In reality, Stokes is 28-years-old — he’ll be 29-years-old this September.

Many Outer Banks fans on Reddit can’t get behind the fact that an almost 30-year-old is playing a teenager. “The fact that John B. is meant to be born in 2003 — Chase Stokes was literally born in 1992,” a fan points out on Reddit.

“When John B. and Ward [Charles Esten] were on the boat and John B. said ‘I’m 16’ with a straight face, I laughed so hard even though it wasn’t supposed to be funny,” reads another Reddit comment.

You didn’t think we were done with the #OBX2 goodies, did ya?

Here are four new photos from #OuterBanks Season 2! pic.twitter.com/AzOFOugn2g

— Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) June 9, 2021

Who is… This story is a short summary. Hope you enjoyed.