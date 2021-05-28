Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are looking forward to seeing Kathryn Hahn and Julia Louis-Dreyfus onscreen together.

For a long time, Kathryn Hahn and Julia Louis-Dreyfus have been film industry mainstays.

The two gifted stars have been gracing screens for years and have always delivered show-stopping performances. Aside from their humorous abilities, Hahn and Louis-Dreyfus appear to have another trait. Both of them play characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Despite the fact that the great performers have yet to appear in the same MCU show, fans are eager to see them on screen together.

In the film ‘WandaVision,’ Hahn made an appearance.

According to Elizabeth Olsen of ‘WandaVision,’ Kathryn Hahn was all about playing a witch that men wanted to kill.

WandaVision chronicles the narrative of Wanda, Scarlet Witch, and Android Vision, an unconventional superhero pair. When Wanda was placed under quarantine, Vision was stationed nearby to keep an eye on her. Vision was originally JARVIS, Tony Stark’s AI aide, as MCU fans know. Before assuming his corporeal form, JARVIS assisted Stark in the operation of his Iron Man suits as well as assisting the eccentric billionaire in saving the planet.

As the Avengers battled Ultron (a JARVIS consequence), the team used the AI interface to turn JARVIS into a physically live synthetic human person, giving birth to Vision. Fast forward to Endgame, when Vision appeared to be dead for good, however based on the events of WandaVision, it appears that Vision is still alive.

In WandaVision, Hahn played Agnes, the couple’s nosy neighbor. Some fans feel Hahn’s role in the MCU is much bigger than it appears. Agnes might be Agatha Harkness, a Fantastic Four witch who uses cunning to constantly get her way and hide in plain sight, according to fans.

If the notion is correct, Hahn’s character might play a significant role in the Marvel Universe as a mentor to Scarlet Witch.

‘Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ starred Louis-Dreyfus.

