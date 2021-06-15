Fans of the ‘Jersey Shore’ are confused after Ronnie Ortiz-Magro shares clickbait about Angelina Pivarnick’s alleged divorce.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro may no longer be a cast member of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, but that doesn’t stop him from sharing information about his co-stars. Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira are rumored to be divorced, according to Ortiz-Magro. Many Jersey Shore viewers are now perplexed as to what is going on with Pivarnick’s marriage and why Ortiz-Magro is promoting it on Instagram.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro spills the beans about Angelina Pivarnick’s rumored divorce.

On June 14, Ortiz-Magro posted a photo of Pivarnick and Larangeira to his Instagram account. The reality star captioned the pic, “Angelina publishes official DIVORCE declaration.” He also posted a #LinkInBio and a sad heart emoji.

Ortiz-Magro also posted the identical photograph on his Twitter and Instagram Stories, along with a “Swipe Up” link. The CelebBuzz piece that Ortiz-Magro is pushing rehashes what Pivarnick said on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’s “The Party’s Back” episode.

https://t.co/FE1wi4UPxO Angelina Jolie has issued an official DIVORCE announcement. pic.twitter.com/s3C6yKGBhE

15 June 2021 — Ronnie Magro (@RealRonnieMagro)

15 June 2021 — Ronnie Magro (@RealRonnieMagro)

Ortiz-Magro isn’t allowing comments on the post at the time of writing. It’s unknown how the rest of his Jersey Shore co-stars, including Pivarnick, feel about their former roommate spreading the piece. At the time of publication, Pivarnick’s representatives had not responded to a request for comment on Ortiz-piece. Magro’s

What’s more, many fans are confused why Ortiz-Magro would share an article that doesn’t pertain to him. Most are especially confused because Ortiz-Magro has stepped down from the MTV show.

Ronnie from ‘Jersey Shore’ has fans thinking he’s trying to ‘bring Angelina Pivarnick down’

Fans on Reddit have a lot to say about Ortiz-Magro’s Instagram post. Many of them call his actions clickbait, assuming the reality star is getting paid for the number of views he solicits with his post.

“Isn’t it kinda weird Ronnie is posting about her relationship?” one Jersey Shore fan asked on Reddit. “It’s like he’s trying to bring her down?? Kinda messed up.”

