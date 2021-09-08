Fans of the Great British Bake Off are ecstatic as Paul Hollywood provides an important update.

Fans of the Great British Bake Off were taken aback when Paul Hollywood provided a huge update.

According to reports, a new series would premiere this autumn, although no official air date has been set.

However, Paul recently announced some very exciting news, driving supporters into a frenzy.

On Instagram, he shared a photo of himself, Prue Leith, Noel Fielding, and Matt Lucas holding cups with the words “Bake Off Is Back” written on them, with the GBBO tent in the background.

Bake Off will return to Channel 4 on Tuesday, September 21 at 8 p.m., according to the image.

“It won’t be long,” Paul said.

Bake Off’s return has sparked enthusiasm among fans.

Rahul Mandal, a former Bake Off winner, stated, “This is simply so wonderful!!” I’m looking forward to meeting the new bakers, my new family!”

“Excited adore this program,” Sue wrote.

“How exciting,” Claire exclaimed.

“Best news EVER,” Kristijen said.

Monica said, “Finally, I can’t wait.”

GBBO released a teaser trailer for this year’s season last week.

“Loaf is in the air…,” said the caption over a video of the Bake Off tent. The Great British Bake Off is a baking competition that takes place in the United Kingdom. “We’ll be here soon.”