Fans of ‘The Blacklist’ have a few theories about the series’ conclusion.

The fates of Raymond “Red” Reddington (James Spader) and Elizabeth Keen have been kept a mystery in Season 8 of The Blacklist (Megan Boone). Their tumultuous connection is at the heart of many of the show’s plotlines, but all good things must come to an end at some point, whether or not there are explanations. Despite the fact that the show has been renewed for a ninth season, fans are already speculating on how the writers will wind up Red and Liz’s story.

The ninth season of ‘The Blacklist’ has been announced.

Season 9 of ‘The Blacklist’: What We Know So Far

The season 8 finale of The Blacklist is about to air, and fans have just just gotten a taste of Red’s likely confession to Liz regarding his true identity. Her dislike for him has been sporadic throughout the series, but it reached a boiling point in the season 7 finale. Liz promised to seek vengeance on Reddington on behalf of Katarina Rostova (Laila Robins) and all the secrets in Red’s back pocket in the half-live-action, half-animated episode.

Season 8 follows Liz as she teamed up with a slew of “blacklist” criminals in an attempt to bring down Red. Despite their failure, some are wondering if it’s time for the big revelation to begin. Season 9 has been set to premiere in the fall of 2021 in its existing Friday at 8:00 p.m. ET slot.

We don’t know much about what’s to come, but we expect the entire ensemble to return – unless the authors decide to kill off a character for the purpose of Red and Liz’s trip. We’re not sure how many stories will be left to tell if Season 9 handles whatever secrets Red has been holding. Some, on the other hand, have a few hypotheses about what will happen when the show ends.

This is how fans believe the series will conclude.

Why Do Fans Believe the Season 8 Finale of ‘The Blacklist’ Will Reveal Red’s True Identity?

