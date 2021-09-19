Fans of the BBC Antiques Roadshow are left dumbfounded as a seemingly insignificant object turns out to be worth hundreds of pounds.

Fans of the BBC’s Antiques Roadshow were taken aback when an apparently insignificant object was appraised for thousands of pounds.

The popular show, which airs on BBC One every Sunday evening from 8 to 9 p.m., frequently fascinates and irritates viewers at home.

Viewers found it difficult to accept the first evaluations of the freshly returned season tonight (September 19) at Dyffryn Gardens, near Cardiff.

To compare the everyday objects, expert Marc Allum introduced a ‘multi-tool’ penknife and took his own from his pocket.

The expert quipped that he would never leave home without his trusty multi-tool as a boy scout, but he suspected that this one was hiding something special.

“It is the most excellent multitool I’ve seen in a long time,” he remarked. Please tell me where it originates.”

The guest went on to say that his father had obtained the unique tool, but he didn’t know anything about it or where it came from.

“I theorized that is some salesman’s tool when you went around asking local dignitaries whether they wanted pen knives produced, and these would be the possibilities that they could have,” the owner stated.

Marc indicated that his assessment was close to the spot. “This is not something that has been designed to be used in the way that my multi-tool has been designed to be used,” he explained.

“This is a true masterwork of the cutler’s art. It’s an exhibition piece that was created primarily to demonstrate the quality of a firm.

“This is a multi-tool with 48 ‘blades.’ They manufactured devices with up to 100 blades, and even 200 blades on occasion.”

Marc dated the ‘Dodson’ Sheffield multi-tool to the late 1800s, and noted that these things have a ‘very strong’ market, particularly in America.

He expects the instrument to fetch at least £2,000-£3,000 at auction, describing it as a “wonderful piece.”

“Merciful me,” the owner responded. That’s incredible.

“It has completely stunned me… to the ground. It has truly taken my breath away.”

Marc flicked the tool, stabbing his finder on the blade as he did so, while thanking the man for bringing the thing along.

“Sugar!” Marc said as the audience erupted in laughter. “I just cut myself!” exclaims the narrator. “The summary comes to an end.”