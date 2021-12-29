Fans of ‘Spider-Man’ slam Kim Kardashian for sharing spoilers.

Kim Kardashian has been chastised once more after posting a significant spoiler for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” on her Instagram Story.

Several fans who were hoping to avoid spoilers on Twitter had disabled the hashtag or even deserted the social media platform.

There will be movie spoilers ahead.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star, however, revealed a photo of the climactic moment on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, which had all three Spider-Men in a frame.

After the fans were furious, she removed the Instagram Story.

One of the Twitter users took a snapshot of the Instagram Story and shared it with the rest of the world. The user captioned the photo, “Imagine getting Spider-Man No Way Home ruined for you by Kim Kardashian.”

Another reader wondered how the mother of four was watching the freshly released film in her living room, given that the film was only released in theaters on December 16.

The fan was also perplexed as to why she opted to post the “greatest spoiler moment” with her 273 million Instagram followers.

“Do uk why Kim Kardashian is trending because she decided to screw up again by posting nwh spoilers like ma’am calm down why u gotta spoil absolutely everything,” one user remarked.

“You Know How Much I Sacrificed?” reads a GIF of renowned villain Willem Dafoe from “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” “When you mute all the keywords and Kim Kardashian dumps No Way Home spoilers on her Instagram story,” she captioned it. “Not a Kim Kardashian fan, and her sharing No Way Home spoilers only validates my stance,” one irate user said. Many other “Spider-Man” fans chastised Kardashian for the same reason.

Since the film’s release, fans have been particularly cautious about spoilers. In fact, before the film’s premiere, the hashtag “Deleting Twitter” became popular as individuals vowed to stay away from the social media network to avoid reading spoilers.

Kardashian, however, was not the only one who leaked the information.

Even when Sony Pictures released a video featuring Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon prior to the film’s release, requesting that people not ruin the film for others, it appears that the hashtag “SpiderManNoWayHome” on Twitter already had enough spoilers for fans.

Jon Watts directs “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which also stars Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx.