Fans of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” are “deleting Twitter,” and here’s why [spoilers].

Users took to Twitter to avoid seeing spoilers for the upcoming “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” with the hashtag “Deleting Twitter” trending on Tuesday.

Even though Sony Pictures released a video featuring Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon on Monday asking fans not to spoil the film for others, it appears that the hashtag “SpiderManNoWayHome” on Twitter already has enough spoilers for fans.

After some users began to share images from the film, the “deleting Twitter” craze emerged.

With a photo of Spider-Man confronting the Green Goblin, a Twitter user commented, “I’ll be the first to share spoilers for Spider-Man to provoke peeps.”

Another user responded to the tweet with a series of photographs displaying two Spider-Man characters as well as a spoiler list. These spoilers, according to the user, were obtained during the Los Angeles premiere on Tuesday.

According to the user, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” will feature all three Spider-Man characters (Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield), as well as the legendary villain Dr. Otto Octavius, who will turn good and assist Spider-Man at the end of the film.

In addition, the spoiler list reveals who rescued Mary Jane (popularly known as MJ).

After seeing the spoilers, many “Spider-Man” fans were disappointed.

As one individual put it, “People are deleting Twitter because they don’t want to see Spiderman spoilers in their feed. Uhmmm…. Why don’t you just stop using Twitter for a few days…?” Another Twitter user chose to deactivate the account for a day and advised other users to “be cautious out there!” “We’re all deactivating Twitter so we don’t be spoiled on Spider-Man,” one fan posted alongside a video of hundreds of men sprinting over the mountains.

Although other Twitter users suggested that fans just mute a specific hashtag (#SpiderManNoWayHome) in order to avoid spoilers.

“#Deleting

People are using Twitter to dodge spoilers for the 83218th Spiderman movie. If it’s that important, just silence tags. What distinguishes this film from the others?” Jon Watts directed “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which will be released in theaters this Friday.