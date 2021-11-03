Fans of ‘Sister Wives’ show their support for Christine Brown following her split from Kody Brown: ‘He Didn’t Deserve Her.’

Christine Brown’s “Sister Wives” fans showered her with love and support after she decided to divorce Kody Brown.

The couple, who have been married since 2010, and whose relationship has been highlighted on TLC’s “Sister Wives,” announced their breakup on their respective social media sites on Tuesday.

Christine, 49, said she and Kody had “grown apart” and that she had chosen to leave after more than 25 years together in an Instagram posting. Asypen, 26, Mykelti, 25, Paedon, 23, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11, are their six children.

Following Christine’s statement, fans flocked to her Facebook page to express their support, writing in the comments area of her post to express their love and admiration for her brave decision.

On Instagram, one fan said, “Sending love to your kids.”

“Christine, you are a strong, intelligent, and genuine woman as well as a fantastic mother… It’s fantastic that you can demonstrate to your children what a strong woman can do.” “Oh, my goodness, I’m overjoyed for her! What a powerful lady she is “someone added a high-five emoji to their message.

“Good on you, Christine,” one fan remarked, praising Christine for summoning the guts to run away from the “misery and heartbreak” of watching Kody devote all of his time to Robyn.

In 1990, Kody, 52, married Meri Brown, 50, for the first time. In 1993, he married his second wife, Janelle Brown, 52, and in 1994, he married his third wife, Christine.

When he and his fourth wife, Robyn, 43, married in 2010, she became the family’s first new wife in 16 years. He had to divorce Meri in order to formally adopt Robyn’s three children, but the two have stayed spiritually united.

Others said Christine made the correct decision by ending their polygamous relationship because Robyn appeared to be Kody’s preference.

“Kody appears to exclusively desire Robyn,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Yay!

Christine finally exited the room “another person tweeted. “Kody’s primary concern is for Robyn and her children. His selfish, arrogant mentality shines through in his failure to attend his daughter’s invasive surgery! Christine is stunning both on the inside and out. Kody isn’t deserving of her!” Another remarked, “Good for Christine, Kody is the worst.”

Following the split announcement, an unnamed insider told Us Weekly that family members were not surprised by the news and that Christine had been planning to leave Kody “for a while.”

