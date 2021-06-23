Fans of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ are comparing Charli XCX’s ‘All-Stars 6′ to her previous work. Look to This Disney Channel Pop Star

This artist is well-known for her activism on behalf of the LGBTQ community. After years of anticipation, Charli XCX fans will finally get to witness the singer as a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars.

For the episode, here’s everything we know about this artist’s curiously familiar haircut.

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars 6’ will feature Charli XCX as a guest judge.

These “All-Stars” are poised to take off. RuPaul has announced the sixth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars, after the 13th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Several fan favorites will compete for the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar” and a second chance at the throne.

This season will include several appearances from celebrities. Charli XCX, whose songs include “Vroom Vroom,” “Unlock It,” and “Track 10,” is one of them.

This is a significant moment for fans of this musician because it marks her first appearance as a judge on a reality competition series. As a result, several people resorted to social media to express their admiration for the self-described pop icon.

Some ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ fans compared Charli XCX’s ‘All-Stars 6’ look to the Disney Channel character Hannah Montana

For the Charli era, this artist sported hues of pink in her hair. Naturally, though, Charli XCX has brown hair. For her appearance on this reality series, though, she wore a platinum blonde wig. As a result, some fans compared the artist to Disney Channel’s Hannah Montana, a character who had brown hair normally but a blonde wig while performing.

“Major congratulations to my queen Hannah Montana for being a judge on next season,” Aquaria, the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 10 tweeted jokingly. Shortly after, Charli XCX reposted the tweet.

In the past, one song… This story is a short summary. Hope you enjoyed.